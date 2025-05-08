Street Bar to reopen on Friday ready for big SAFC play off clash against Coventry City
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Street Bar, which is located on Low Row, has been closed to the public since January 20 due to £500,000 worth of flood damage which was caused when a Northumbrian Water pipe burst in High Street West.
The force of the water lifted flagstones in the street and flowed down into the bar, completely flooding its ground floor and the cellar.
After months of work to repair the damage and refurbish the city’s only dedicated world sports bar, owners Lee Smith and Lee Robson can finally welcome back customers.
Lee Smith, 53, said: “It feels like we have been closed for so long and we can’t wait to reopen tomorrow. People have been asking us for a while about when we can reopen and we are now ready.
“We have a number of new beer brands for customers to try and the décor is very much in keeping with a New York style sports bar. We have 22 screens up to 220 inches in size with laser projectors showing different sports from around the world.”
Although with Sunderland AFC taking on Coventry City and the chance to return to the Premier League, there’s only one sporting fixture which will be dominating the bar’s screens at Friday’s reopening.
Lee said: “We obviously have the big game against Coventry on Friday we are hoping for a big turnout at the reopening.
“We are local lads and and like every Sunderland fan we are hoping for a victory on Friday night.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.