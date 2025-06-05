Steel signing marks milestone in JATCO’s £4.9m IAMP upgrade

GMI Construction Group has marked a key construction milestone with a steel signing ceremony at JATCO’s UK facility at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) as work progresses on a £4.9m extension and upgrade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appointed by Sunderland City Council, GMI is delivering the transformation of Unit 6 to enable the leading Japanese automotive transmission manufacturer, to commence production of its next-generation 3-in-1 electric vehicle (EV) powertrains - a vital component for Nissan’s EV36Zero initiative at the nearby Sunderland plant.

The steel signing marks the erection of the steel framework and was attended by senior representatives from Sunderland City Council, JATCO, and other key stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project involves the construction of new external buildings and internal modifications to the existing 138,840 sq. ft facility, tailored to JATCO’s advanced production requirements. The company’s £48.7m investment will create up to 183 highly skilled jobs and strengthens the UK’s EV supply chain.

(L-R): Dominic Dickinson, GMI’s Construction Director, North East, Michael Mordey, and Simon O’Donnell complete the steel signing ceremony

It marks a return to the site for Teesside-based GMI, which originally delivered the state-of-the-art manufacturing and research hub in 2019, originally named the Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Advanced Manufacturing (CESAM). During the pandemic, the building served as both an NHS Nightingale Hospital and mass vaccination centre.

The current upgrade represents a significant step in restoring its original purpose, positioning the North East at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing and clean technology.

JATCO joins a thriving cluster of advanced manufacturing and automotive businesses at IAMP, a nationally significant site delivered through a joint venture between Sunderland City Council and South Tyneside Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility will play a central role in Nissan’s EV36Zero programme – a world-first blueprint for carbon-neutral manufacturing integrating EV production with renewable energy and battery supply, accelerating the UK’s transition to a cleaner automotive future.

Simon O’Donnell, JATCO’s Plant Manager, said: “Seeing our UK facility take shape is an exciting moment for JATCO. These building upgrades are an important part in JATCO establishing an advanced manufacturing facility to produce the 3-in-1 electric powertrains. We’re grateful for the collaboration and support shown by all partners, especially Sunderland City Council and GMI Construction.”

Michael Mordey, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s exciting to witness the progress of a project that will bring jobs, innovation, and opportunity to Sunderland. JATCO’s presence in our city is a strong endorsement of the North East’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, and this milestone demonstrates the progress being made to deliver on that promise.”

Darryl Brown, GMI’s Commercial Director for the North East, said: “This steel signing marks a key step towards an exciting future for CESAM. We're proud to once again play a key role in shaping a facility that stands at the cutting edge of sustainable manufacturing and electrification. It's an honour to support JATCO’s arrival and to continue our close partnership with Sunderland City Council on such an impactful project.”