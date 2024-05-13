Start-ups in the North-East receive a much-needed leg-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teesside marketing agency, Outrank, which has been delivering award-winning digital marketing services to businesses across the UK since 2018, has teamed up with organisations including Teesside University, The North East LEP and DWP to offer a free package of support worth £15K to promising startups in the region.

Outrank, which has worked with 100s of small business owners and start-ups over the years, conceived ‘North East Business Boost’ when it realised that many budding entrepreneurs were struggling to access good quality marketing services due to rising business costs.

In a bid to give back to the next generation of North East talent, the digital marketing firm, based in Middlesbrough, has pledged to provide three promising young businesses with a complimentary, professionally designed website. The business boost will also include 10 hours of free digital marketing activity to drive awareness, traffic and sales.

What’s more, the firm, made up of 33 digital marketing experts, has partnered with Teesside University, Jobcentre Plus, DWP, North East LEP and NBSL to put an ongoing framework of support in place for the three chosen businesses. This includes educational webinars to help them develop their own marketing prowess, and introductions to other key players on the North East business scene to forge ongoing collaborative relationships in the region.

Francesca Kosina, operations director at Outrank, comments: “The current economic landscape is making it tougher than ever for start-ups to get off the ground.

“We’re proud to be a thriving, North East business and it’s important to us to nurture new talent in the area. We feel eliminating the barriers faced by start-ups in accessing high-quality digital marketing services will give the region’s rising stars a better chance to enjoy the same level of success we have. Every day we help our clients achieve their commercial goals with industry-leading websites and digital marketing strategies - and we’re happy to give young businesses a bit of a leg up during these challenging times.”