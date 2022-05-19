Stack Seaburn to host SAFC vs Wycombe Wanderers League One play-off final on the big screen

Fans who weren’t able to secure Wembley tickets can still enjoy a crowd atmosphere, as the venue have announced they will broadcast the match live on their big screen for all to enjoy.
Although all upper level bookable benches are sold out for the game, Stack is reminding its customers that the remaining ground floor tables will be available on the day for walk-ins only.
This means that any seats in front of the screen will be on a first come, first served basis throughout the day ahead of the 3pm K.O.
The venue, along with all bars, will open from 10am on Saturday 21 May – all street food operators will then open from 11am.
Kevin Walker, Entertainments Director at Danieli Group, which owns Stack Seaburn, anticipates the atmosphere in the afternoon will be electric.
He said: “We appreciate not everyone can make the trip to Wembley to watch the final, so we hope to create an exciting fanzone atmosphere for all the family to enjoy here at Stack.
"The dramatic semi-final victory over Sheffield Wednesday saw supporters jumping and cheering as they watched the team reach the finals on our big screen.
"We may not be able to influence the results but we are looking forward to bringing everyone together at Stack to show their support for the team and hopefully watch SAFC take the win.”