Specsavers Washington stores appoint new ophthalmic partner to strengthen team

THE teams at Washington’s Specsavers stores have welcomed a new ophthalmic partner for both of its sites.

The Specsavers Washington stores, located in The Galleries and Sainsbury’s, have appointed Eman Assi to the role.

Eman has worked as a locum optometrist with Specsavers for the past three years, often with the Washington stores, making her transition to becoming a director seamless.

She joins Simon White and Claire Killeen as partners in the business.

Eman says: ‘Early in my locum journey, while based in Leeds, I took on shifts across the North, including at Washington Specsavers. This gave me the opportunity to collaborate with Simon and Claire in a professional capacity, and over time, I became more involved with the team, taking on regular shifts and building strong working relationships.

‘These experiences provided a solid foundation when I transitioned into my role as a partner at Washington Specsavers, as I was already familiar with the team, the business, and the community.

‘Moving forward, I am excited to continue growing within the profession, bringing my expertise and leadership to the team while working collaboratively to enhance patient care and drive the business forward.’

As a Specsavers joint venture partner, Eman now jointly owns and manages the businesses alongside the other two partners.

Specsavers has two stores in the local area, one within the Galleries Shopping Centre and the newer of the stores in Sainsbury’s.

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers Galleries store, visit, go to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/washington or call 0191 419 2525.

To book an appointment at Specsavers Sainsbury’s visit, go to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/washington or call 0191 419 5460.