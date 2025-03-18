Specsavers Washington relocating to new store as business makes six-figure investment

THE teams at Washington’s Specsavers stores are set to combine into one brand-new, larger store following a six-figure investment by the business.

The Specsavers Washington business previously had two stores, one located in The Galleries Shopping Centre and the other within the nearby Sainsbury’s, but they will now consolidate into a new, larger unit within The Galleries.

The investment, which totals to over £500,000, led by partners Claire Killeen, Simon White and brand-new director Eman Assi, will see a huge upgrade to facilities for both customers and staff.

The number of test rooms will increase from six across the two stores to eight, while the new look and feel will ensure a smoother overall experience for customers as they receive expert eye and ear care.

The audiology side of the business is also expanding, with the Washington team’s capacity to see more customers increasing.

Staff will have an improved break room and toilet facilities and will benefit from coming together as one team under one roof again.

Specsavers Washington Retail director Claire Killeen says: ‘We are very excited to be opening to the public once again next week as we welcome them into our lovely new home.

‘The unit is coming together nicely, and we know it will make a huge difference to our customers and also the staff working here day to day.

‘It’s an exciting new beginning for the business and one we know will help open a successful next chapter for our growing partnership.’

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers Galleries Washington, visit, go to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/washingtonor call 0191 419 2525.