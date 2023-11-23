The new acquisition has previously been part of the Hays Travel Independence Group.

Sunderland's Hays Travel has signed a deal to Dai for.

The company has snapped up South Wales-based travel agency Travel House and its 16 shops.

Hotelier and entrepreneur Martin Morgan set up Travel House more than three decades ago and sold it the Thomson Holidays, only to buy it back.

Jacob Hughes and Dame Irene Hays

Martin, who has been a member of the Hays Travel Independence Group since 2021, said he was leaving his baby in good hands: "My Travel Agency dream started 31 years ago, opening a branch in Brynhyfryd situated halfway between the two schools I attended as a child.

"We worked tirelessly - opening late, and on Sundays - and in 1999 we sold to Thomson Holidays. In 2004, Travel House was repurchased from TUI, continuing the dream.

"We joined Hays Travel Independence Group in 2021, after weathering the storm of Covid, that cost our industry millions. We have now reached a place where we have taken Travel House as far as we can.

"With myself turning 61, moving to Spain, and getting married next year, now is the time for Travel House to expand and thrive even further under the guardianship of Hays and Dame Irene, who I have known for almost 30 years, so can trust implicitly to take Travel House to its limits.”

Hays bois Dame Irene Hays said: “Martin is a brilliant entrepreneur who has developed an excellent travel business in South Wales.

"We were delighted when he joined our Independence Group in 2021 and our in-house team have enjoyed working with him to further develop the business. When Martin explained his plans, we were honoured to step in and have given him and his excellent team our assurances today that their jobs are safe, and they will be welcomed into our Hays Travel family.

“We are very pleased with this latest acquisition, which further supports our strategic priorities.”

Travel House group managing director Jacob Hughes added: "Stepping away from travel has not been an easy decision, but the time is right to focus on the other areas of our business and continue our investment in new projects in the City of Swansea and beyond.

