South Tyneside vet practice celebrates 20th anniversary with new branch and bigger team

A South Tyneside vet practice has marked a major milestone by moving into a brand-new branch and growing its team to provide the best possible care for pets.

Willows Veterinary Centre has thrown open the doors of its spacious new surgery in Boldon Court today, Monday 25th November, as the practice celebrates its 20th anniversary year.

The official opening marks a new chapter for the practice which had outgrown its home in East View, Boldon Colliery, due to rising demand for quality pet healthcare in the area.

Willows Vet Centre invited people to peek behind the scenes at an open day on Sunday when pet owners could see the facilities first-hand and find out about the services provided.

Practice manager Carole Stobbs, centre, with colleagues at the open day for Willows Veterinary Centre's new practice in Boldon Court.

The team’s relocation comes 20 years after Kamal Javed first opened Willows Veterinary Centre in Boldon Colliery with just one consulting room and one operating theatre.

The move has also created nine additional jobs to support the practice as well as a new clinical director, Jane Amaku.

Willows Vet Centre, which also has a branch in Stanhope Road, South Shields, is part of VetPartners, which owns more than 160 of the UK’s most trusted veterinary practices and funded the investment.

The new branch boasts four consulting rooms, two operating theatres with the latest technology including an ultrasound machine, a dedicated X-ray room with digital X-ray machine, a dental suite with digital dental X-ray machine and an in-house laboratory.

1835 From left: Practice manager Carole Stobbs, vet Nisha Raghukumar, clinical director Jane Amaku and vet Kasia Kochanska, celebrating the completion of Willows Veterinary Centre’s new practice in Boldon Court.

Clients and their pets will also benefit from separate waiting areas and wards for dogs and cats, designed to make visits more relaxed and reduce feline anxiety. Walk-in kennels are available for larger dogs to ensure they are more comfortable and there are also isolation facilities, two prep areas and parking.

More appointments will be available as well as a wider range of services thanks to the increased capacity and the recruitment of three new vets, two registered veterinary nurses, one student veterinary nurse, two veterinary care assistants and a receptionist.

Practice manager Carole Stobbs said: “This year marks our 20th anniversary, so this is a big milestone for Willows Vet Centre as we move into our new practice and look to the future. We have many loyal clients who have been with us for a long time, and it was lovely to welcome so many familiar faces at our open day as well as new pet owners who are looking for a vet practice and wanted to find out more.

“At Willows, we have a very talented team of dedicated, skilled and caring veterinary professionals and fantastic support colleagues.

IMG_1838 RVN Iona Phillips and head nurse Vicki Riley, centre, with young visitors at the open day of Willows Veterinary Centre’s new practice.

"It has always been a great place to work, and this lovely new practice means we will be able to offer more appointments to clients, develop our range of services including laparoscopies, weight management clinics and senior health checks, and continue to provide excellent care to our patients. It’s a really exciting time.”

Raffle tickets are being sold this week in aid of Bryson’s Animal Shelter and St Francis Animal Rescue, with prizes including hampers, pet food, a free consultation and a free nail clip.