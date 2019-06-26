South Shields restaurant has new Sunderland owner
Change could be on the menu at a former South Tyneside pub which transformed into an Italian restaurant before closing its doors around a year ago.
The Stanhope Hotel, in Stanhope Road, South Shields, which became an upmarket Tavistock diner in 2011, has been taken on by a new owner.
Borough planners have now revealed an application has been lodged to make small-scale changes to the imposing corner site premises, a stone’s throw from the West Park.
Documents show the planning bid has been lodged by Khalid Ahmed of the Sunderland-based Mumbai Silk restaurant.
He wants permission to block up two existing entrances, creating a new doorway by modifying an existing window, and adding illuminated signage and lights to the building’s exterior.
Mr Ahmed, who has not been confirmed as the new owner, was unavailable for comment and it is not known if his plans include opening the site as an Indian restaurant.
The freehold property was advertised for sale at the start of the year for offers over £200,000 with business selling expert Christie & Co.
According to Christie & Co, the business was put on the market because it no longer fitted with Tavistock’s core business model. Conversion from pub to restaurant has left the ground floor with a bar, predominantly used as a pre-meal waiting area, big enough for just 10 customers.
But the main dining room has capacity for around 75 diners, and the first floor has a function room with seating for 100 people.
There is also a second floor of lodging rooms, which are currently disused and in need of refurbishment.
The sales advert described the restaurant as having previously traded well, having a good local reputation, and boasting a weekly turnover of about £6,000.
It also said the premises could lend itself to conversion to residential, retail or office accommodation, subject to necessary planning consent.
The public can comment on Mr Ahmed’s application, which will be decided by South Tyneside Council, until Friday, July 5.