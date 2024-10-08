Shortlist revealed for Dynamites24 as IT and tech awards return

Submitted

The shortlist for the Dynamites24, the region’s IT and technology awards, has been unveiled.

Now in their eleventh year, the Dynamites are the North East’s most highly anticipated IT and tech awards, organised annually by tech network Dynamo.

The awards shine a spotlight on successful regional tech companies, organisations and individuals, and recognise the talent within the vibrant north east digital/tech sector.

The awards’ headline sponsor is once again Nigel Wright Group.

Many of the region’s leading IT and technology companies have made it on to the shortlist, alongside SMEs and some of the north east’s largest businesses and organisations which have key tech departments.

This year’s awards will be held on Thursday, November 21, at their usual venue in the Banqueting Suite at Newcastle Civic Centre, and will be hosted by comedian Suzi Ruffell, who compered last year’s awards, and Duncan Leatherdale, an award-winning journalist.

The finalists for this year are:

Best Use of Data, sponsored by Oliver Wyman:Ezoic, Newcastle University, Northumberland County Council.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, sponsored by Gateshead College:Click Start by TechUPWomen, Kinewell Energy, Opencast.

Growth Explosion, sponsored by LDC:Bulien LLP, iamproperty, Mobile Rocket, Leighton.

North East Tech Startup, sponsored by the North East Business Resilience Centre:Noggin, OnlyCatSQCDP, Swarm Energy.

Project Excellence sponsored by Neptune North:CREATE – the Metaverse Project, PANDAS-V Overhead and Pantograph Monitoring Solution, Self-healing network brings the focus back to the customer, the DWP Garage – Whitemail.

Rising Star:Sarah Bunton, Tom Hutchinson, Jack Gooday, Bobby McAdam, Maria Tsotalou.

Skills Developer:Accenture, Apexon, Bede Gaming, Layers, Leighton,

Sustainability in Tech, sponsored by Sage:Aspire Technology Solutions, LNER, NBS, Version 1.

International Success sponsored by Invest Newcastle:durhamlane, Inflo, Wootzano.

Remarkable Innovation (SME):Kinewell Energy, Transmission Dynamics, Swarm Hub:One Virtual Power Plant.

Remarkable Innovation (large organisation) sponsored by Greggs:iamproperty, LNER, Sage.

Tech for Good, sponsored by tombola:GL Assessment, Nine Software and Great North Air Ambulance Service, TechUPWomen, The Baby Loss Certificate, Virtual Memory Box.

Tech Champion, sponsored by Nigel Wright Group:Charlie Hoult, Lee Gilmore, Mark Renney, Hamish Rutherford, Jo York.

For more about the shortlist, go to https://dynamitesawards.co.uk/finalists/

The People’s Choice Award is back for 2024 – for this award anyone can nominate their favourite entry, company or individual. The nomination with the most votes will be awarded a prestigious Dynamites People’s Choice trophy. Voting opens 10am, Monday, October 7 and closes on Friday, October 18. For more information, go to https://dynamitesawards.co.uk/

Megan Johnson, Associate Director for tech at Nigel Wright Group, commented on the company’s third year of sponsoring the awards: “The incredible tech talent with the North East continues to go from strength to strength. The creativity, dedication, and forward-thinking mindset of these finalists are truly inspiring.

“We are honoured to support an event that highlights such outstanding achievements and contributions to the tech industry.”

Dr David Dunn, CEO at Dynamo, added: “The range of successful companies, brilliant organisations and talented individuals on our shortlist is proof of what a vibrant tech sector we have in the north east, and I very much look forward to what is one of the highlights of our year.

“Our judges appreciated the diversity of organisation size and type who applied this year and I think that is reflected in the companies and organisations who have made it on to our shortlist.

“Tickets for the big night are selling quickly, so I would urge anyone interested to book early.”

Individual tickets and bookings for tables of ten are available, with discounted rates available for Dynamo members. Tickets can be booked via the Dynamo website,https://www.dynamonortheast.co.uk

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities email [email protected] or ring 0191 691 3456 / 07741 741702