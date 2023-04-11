Shop Local success as Sunderland Gift Card sales reach £125,000
The Sunderland Gift Card has reached a milestone of more than £125,000 in gift card sales and more than 200 businesses signed up to accept the card.
Organisers say Wearside businesses are reaping the rewards from the gift card initiative, designed to encourage local spending in Sunderland.
The Sunderland Gift Card was introduced in November 2020 as a means to lock money into the city, with more than £125,000 of cards purchased since then. 201 businesses are now part of the gift card.
Sunderland BID is behind the gift card initiative and introduced the e-card version of the Sunderland Gift Card in 2021, giving recipients the opportunity to load the gift card into digital wallets and pay using their phone.
A 2022 collaboration with The Bridges Shopping Centre saw the centre accepting the Sunderland Gift Card for the first time, including in stores such as Boots, Caffè Nero, Lush, Primark, Next and New Look.
Alongside a range of nationals which accept the card, a number of independent businesses are part of the Sunderland Gift Card, including Asiana Fusion Restaurant, Port of Call bar and grill, Ibbitson’s Butchers, Aphrodite Clothing and Reynolds Outdoor.
A popular place for recipients to spend their Sunderland Gift Card is family run butcher and deli Ibbitson’s, located in Jacky White’s Market. Owner Joanne Ibbitson said: “Being a part of the Sunderland Gift Card has helped us as a business, especially in the run up to Christmas with people using their cards to stock up the fridge.
"There is no downside to being a part of the program because it doesn’t cost us anything to be a part of the gift card, offers another way for people to pay and encourages local spend.
“The more money we can keep locked into Sunderland through the gift card, the better. £125,000 of Sunderland Gift Cards sold is really positive for our city, and I hope to see even more people choosing our local gift card, and supporting local businesses.”
Anthony Reynolds is owner of Reynolds Outdoor and said the number of organisations using the Sunderland Gift Card as a staff reward is beneficial:
“Reynolds is one of the oldest independent businesses in the city, dating back to 1860 and is now in the fifth generation of the same family. We’ve been a part of the gift card since it started.
"We hope it’s a way to help customers to visit the city centre and make use of the large variety of independent and specialty shops, enjoying the shopping experience that just doesn’t exist online. When you shop in person you can see, feel, try and buy what you want rather than be disappointed when an online order arrives.
“We are finding that workplaces use the Sunderland Gift Card as a present or reward, which will hopefully increase as development in the city is completed. Reynolds sells everything from military surplus and workwear to outdoor and snowsports. We’d love to see even more people in Reynolds spending their Sunderland Gift Card with us.”