Seven houses are up for auction online

Seven Sunderland houses up for online auction with guide prices as low as £62,000

Aspiring landlords and property developers have the chance to bid for seven Sunderland properties which will go under the ‘virtual hammer’.

By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 14:45

The lots will be sold separately at auction and are up for grabs with guide prices of between £62,000 and £145,000. The houses - some of which have been converted into flats - will go under the ‘virtual hammer’ in the online auction - hosted by Landwood Property Auctions - on Wednesday, September 4. The first lot from the portfolio will be open for bidding at 1.10pm with bids being open for 45 minutes. We take a look at the seven properties up for auction.

1. 1 Greta Terrace, Sunderland

The three bedroom end-terrace house currently let at £600 per month (annual equivalent £7,200) and is one mile from the city centre.

Photo: Landwood Property Auctions

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Inside 1 Greta Terrace, Sunderland

The property has accommodation in the attic and has been extended to the rear.

Photo: Landwood Property Auctions

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. 7 Esplanade West, Sunderland

With a guide price of £145,000, this house has been converted into 3 flats (part let and part vacant) with potential for a gross annual equivalent income of £16,920.

Photo: Landwood Property Auctions

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. 7 Esplanade West, Sunderland

It has been converted to provide three two bedroom flats, across the ground floor, first floor and attic. They are accessed via a communal hallway and staircase. 1 let, 2 Vacant

Photo: Landwood Property Auctions

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4