Seven Sunderland houses up for online auction with guide prices as low as £62,000
Aspiring landlords and property developers have the chance to bid for seven Sunderland properties which will go under the ‘virtual hammer’.
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 14:45
The lots will be sold separately at auction and are up for grabs with guide prices of between £62,000 and £145,000. The houses - some of which have been converted into flats - will go under the ‘virtual hammer’ in the online auction - hosted by Landwood Property Auctions - on Wednesday, September 4. The first lot from the portfolio will be open for bidding at 1.10pm with bids being open for 45 minutes. We take a look at the seven properties up for auction.