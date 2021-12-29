Seven exciting job vacancies in Sunderland if you're looking for a fresh start in 2022

Christmas is out of the way and the new year is looming, and now many people across Sunderland will be looking for new jobs to kick start both the new year as well as the next chapter of their careers.

From North East Jobs and Indeed, these are some of the jobs available in and around Sunderland.

Sales Executive, Pareto Law

Sunderland City Council have plenty of vacancies open as we enter 2022.

Role: Perform regular outreach via phone calls, emails and social channels in order to make contact with decision makers, manage existing client relationships and work closely with the marketing team to support with ideas, events and campaigns.

Hours: Full-time

Wage: £23,000 basic in addition to on target earnings

Welfare Rights Officer, Sunderland City Council

Role: Offer advice and representation in relation to benefits, debt and employent on behalf of Sunderland City Council. Focusing on residents to the west of the council area, the role will involve carrying a working caseload. Knowledge of proving assistance and representing clients at Social Security Hearings Employment Tribunals and County Court is expected.

Hours: Full-time

Wage: £30,451 – £33,782

Business Support Apprentice, Sunderland Care and Support

Role: Offer a range of support functions across Sunderland Care and Support with basic PC and Microsoft Office skills expected. Good customer care and teamwork are also necessary.

Hours: Full-time

Wage: £10,785

Licensing and Enforcement Officer, Sunderland City Council

Role: Assist in the promotion and safeguarding of public safety through licensing. Ensure companies comply with relevant legislation and licence conditions. The role also involves processing applications, the issue of licences and the preparation of reports.

Hours: Full-time

Wage: £22,183 – £24,491

Vehicle Technician, Interaction Recruitment

Role: Working for a well known client in the Wearside area, the successful candidate is expected to carry out a number of checks on vehicles which are set to be sold prior to auction. The role will be part of a team expansion at one of the largest Motor Vehicle Inspection operations in the UK.

Hours: Monday to Friday 8:15am – 5:45pm

Wage: £11.80 per hour, with on target earnings set to be circa £35,000 per annum when permanent.

Customer Service Advisor, Barclays

Role: Assist customers as a part of Barclays’ Queries team at a call centre in Sunderland by managing customer dispute cases from end to end, providing outcomes to customers as well as acting as a first point of contact for Bereavement calls.

Hours: Rotating shifts between 7:00am and 11:00pm Monday – Sunday

Wage: £21,750 plus benefits on a 12 month fixed term contract

Care Home Administrator, Orchard Care Homes

Role: Demonstrate strong administrative skills and good organisation in order to assist in the running of a successful Care Home, providing the administrative support that enables carers to deliver their jobs to residents.

Hours: 40 hours per week, Monday – Friday

Wage: £11.00 per hour

