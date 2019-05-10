Select administration: Fashion store has more than a dozen branches in the North East - here's where they are

An estimated 1,800 jobs are at risk at high-street fashion chain Select after the company went into administration.

The retailer has 169 stores across the UK, including 17 in the North East. There are branches in a number of locations across the region, including Sunderland, Seaham, South Shields, North Tyneside, Hartlepool and Billingham.

Select, which has an annual turnover of £77million, has not made any redundancies as a result of the administration announcement. Options are currently being assessed for the future of the business.

Quantuma has been appointed as the administrator.

Andrew Andronikou, joint administrator at Quantuma, said: "We will continue to trade Select whilst we assess all options available to the business, with the aim of achieving the optimum outcome for all stakeholders.

"Options include a sale of the business as a going concern, in addition to entering into discussions with those parties who have already expressed interest in acquiring the business."

The retailer is currently owned by Turkish entrepreneur Cafer Mahiroglu, who bought the business out of administration in 2008.

Last year, Select resorted to a company voluntary arrangement to slash its rent bill, but "high street conditions" have had an impact on the success of its turnaround plans.

There are branches of select in the following North East locations:

Station Road, Ashington

Queensway, Billingham

Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland

The Derwent Centre, Consett

Manor Walk Shopping Centre, Cramlington

Cornmill Shopping Centre, Darlington

Trinity Square, Gateshead

Middleton Grange, Hartlepool

Newton Aycliffe Shopping Centre

Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough

Yoden Way, Peterlee

Byron Place, Seaham

King Street, South Shields

Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland

The Forum Shopping Centre, Wallsend

The Galleries, Washington

Park View Shopping Centre, Whitley Bay