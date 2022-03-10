Watch as construction work starts on planned £1million Seaburn Promenade makeover

A £1million project that will transform Seaburn promenade is now underway as County Durham-based contractor Esh Construction delivers the public realm scheme on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

The work on Whitburn Road will see the walkway, which runs from Lowry Road to Dykelands Road, undergo a variety of improvement works and is expected to be completed by late summer this year.

Work on £1million of improvements to Seaburn's promenade has started.

The leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, hopes that the work will make the area “an increasingly popular destination” for everyone in the city and visitors from further afield.

A new flight of granite steps is to be installed at the south end of the scheme facing Dykelands Way and timber bollards installed to create a no-vehicle area to the west of Whitburn Road - between Dykelands Road and Lowry Road.

The work, which is being carried out by Esh Construction, is expected to be completed by late summer.

Paving is set to be changed, along with brand new street furniture and planters.