See new Sunderland footbridge make its way across the River Wear
The first two sections of the multi-million-pound new Wear footbridge have been lifted into place and installed after arriving in the city on Sunday afternoon.
It means we can really see the new footbridge take shape as it starts to link Sheepfolds, next to the new Stables venue, to the south side of the Riverside Sunderland development.
The installation took place from Tuesday through to Thursday morning, August 6-9, with construction workers and engineers working night and day to ensure a seamless installation.
The centrepiece of the Riverside Sunderland masterplan, which will see workspace for over 8,000 people and homes for 2,000 residents delivered over the next decade, the bridge is expected to open next August.
Directly connecting the Sheepfolds area of the city with Keel Square in the city centre, it will significantly improve connectivity to the new £4million Sheepfolds Stables leisure hub, the Stadium of Light and the Beacon of Light, as well as the £15million Housing and Innovation Construction Skills Academy (HICSA) and National Esports Arena, all of which are part of the UK’s most ambitious urban regeneration programme.
Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “Hot on the heels of the successful launch of Sheepfolds Stables last week, it’s fantastic to see the bridge now also adding to the city’s ever-changing skyline.
“When it opens to the public next year, it will be a real conduit for carrying people from the city centre to the sheepfolds and vice-versa, providing a significant boost to the businesses relocating to Riverside Sunderland and those choosing to live here.
“It will also massively improve access to the Stadium of Light for match and event-goers, and provide an attractive pedestrian and cycle route which complements the city’s active travel and low carbon ambitions.
“It really is a key part of our city masterplan, which over the course of the next decade will see billions of pounds invested in the city and send a message to the world that Sunderland is very much an ambitious and visionary city.”
The two steel sections, spanning 83 metres, were connected to the North Pier and North Landing sections by VolkerStevin, the lead contractor responsible for delivering the new Wear footbridge, which is yet to be named officially.
Mike Rimmer, senior project manager at VolkerStevin, said: “I’m really proud of what the team has achieved, with challenging high tides and the sites tight geography, successfully lifting these two sections into place has required flawless coordination between our lifting and marine teams to ensure these lifts could be completed within the narrow window of opportunity.
“The barge is already on its way back to Belgium to collect the next two parts, ready to bring them back to their new home in Sunderland.”
