Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retro neon and LED lighting meets Far Eastern art at the new look Asiana.

It's the first major makeover at the site in 15 years.

The city centre restaurant has undergone a £120,000 refit inspired by retro Chinese '80s eateries - with a modern twist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owned by Sunderland businessman Ian Wong, the restaurant brought a taste of the Orient to the city 15 years ago after taking over one of the ground floor units at the then newly-opened Echo 24 building in West Wear Street.

One of the new areas at the new look restaurant

It's still one of the few sit-in Asian restaurants in the city and, although it's undergone painting works over the years, this is the first major makeover at the restaurant, which features dishes inspired by Thailand, Malaysia, China, Indonesia and Vietnam, since opening.

Ian said: "When we took on this unit, it was just an empty shell with slabs of concrete but I really saw the potential in it, and in Sunderland.

"At the time, there was only two other Chinese restaurants in the area and we saw a gap in the market."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The makeover comes as Ian has slightly reduced the size of the restaurant, freeing up a unit at the far end of the building and reducing the covers from 160 to 120.

Asiana still has some of the best views in the city

It's a saving on rent and utility bills that's led to Ian signing a new 10-year lease at the site.

As part of the new chapter, Ian felt the time was right for a new look.

"The old look was very clean and clinical," he said. "15 years is a long time to be established and we wanted to mark that with a new look and really put an Oriental stamp on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The brief I gave to the designer was to think back to the Chinese restaurants of the '80s, but to deliver it in a modern, subtle way."

Sunderland restaurateur Ian Wong

Designer Simon Bartlett brought Ian's vision to life and, after a brief period of closure to complete the works, the restaurant is back open for business.

"People love the new look," said Ian. "We have so many regulars, some who've been coming for 15 years, and many for the past 10.

Neon and LED lighting has been incorporated in the design

"Some of our younger members of staff who actually had their first restaurant meal here when they were 4/5 now work here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's been many changes in the city's hospitality scene since Ian first opened the doors at Asiana and he says it's great to see so much investment in the area.