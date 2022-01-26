Once a seat of learning for thousands of Sunderland children, the Victorian school opened in 1867 as Deptford Yard Church of England School and had various guises as a school over the decades, before ringing the school bell for the final time in July 1961.

Since then it has been little used, apart from as artists’ studios, and was little noticed until the new transport corridor opened up the space around the site, giving it more of a prominent position.

Now, its grand gothic features are passed tens of thousands of times every day and they’ve been restored in all their glory by BDN (Building Design Northern) who bought the Grade II-listed site from Sunderland City Council in early 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new BDN headquarters and apartments at Simpson Street School

Since then the North East architecture, structural and civil engineering firm have had to navigate a pandemic and a fire at the site in their quest to bring it back to life.

But, now the former school has entered a new chapter. BDN’s staff of 20 have already relocated from Durham to their new, stylish offices on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, the remaining space on the ground floor, as well as the first floor have been turned into eight loft-style apartments, which have potential as either residential or serviced apartments, which will be available for viewing in the coming weeks.

As the final touches are made in dressing the apartments, Ryan Doyle, operations director at BDN, said it’s fantastic to see the building reach its potential.

Former Simpson Street School, Sunderland.

“Bringing old buildings back to life is not simple, and the fire certainly didn’t help, but what we’ve achieved is a really sympathetic restoration,” he said.

"It’s a real shop front for our business and it really shows what we can achieve, no one who’s been hasn’t been impressed. We feel really lucky to be able to work in a building like this.”

As much of the original features as possible have been retained, including sand-blasting the exposed brick work and making the most of original glazed bricks, fireplaces and beams.

In addition, specialist roofing and sash windows, with panoramic views of the city skyline, have been installed to match the period features of the property.

A meeting room at the new BDN headquarters

Ryan, as well as BDN managing director Richard Marsden, are from Sunderland and he says it’s fantastic to be part of a wave of investment that's retaining, as well as attracting, business in the city.

Other major BDN projects include the purchase of old stables in Sheepfolds with a view to transforming the site for events and leisure.

"It’s a really exciting time for Sunderland, and there’s a real hunger for the changes taking place in the city,” he said. “The pandemic has changed things, where once people had to move away to places like Manchester, remote working means they can stay living here and they need places like Simpson Street School and Sheepfolds to stay and eat.

One of eight loft-style apartments at the site

“There’s nothing else like these apartments in the city and they’ve got a real sense of history.”

In the coming months the land around the building will also be cleared which will make it all the more attractive, including the service yard used when the road was being constructed and the tip which will be relocated from its current Beach Street centre to the former Rolls-Royce site on the Pallion Industrial Estate when the new £5m ‘super tip’ and recycling centre opens.

A lesson in the history of Simpson Street School

Opened in 1867 as Deptford Yard Church of England School, the school consisted of a boys and infants department.

It was also known as The Laing Church of England School during this time but later became Simpson Street Boys Board School with a separate department for girls called Simpson Street Girls Board School in 1884, after the school came under the control of Sunderland School Board.

In 1904, responsibility passed from School Boards to Local Education Authorities and the schools became Simpson Street Boys and Girls Council Schools.

BDN have relocated their headquarters to the site

On its website Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums said: “In April 1929, a new school with segregated departments was created for pupils of eleven and upwards; Deptford Terrace Senior Boys School and Deptford Terrace Senior Girls School.

“The premises at Simpson Street remained as Simpson Street Junior School.

“From January 1943, the boys and girls departments amalgamated to form Deptford Terrace Senior Mixed School.”

In July 1961, the school was closed to make way for an industrial development on the site.

The Gothic style building was protected with a Grade II listing in 1994.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe

The listed building has been sympathetically restored

Around 20 staff are now based at the site

Wellington Lane was once a thoroughfare for shipyard workers in Deptford

Inside one of the bathrooms at the apartments

One of the duplex apartments

The building was once at a gateway to Deptford. Sites around the school will soon be cleared