See inside popular pub as it reopens after £130,000 refurbishment
Washington Village residents are celebrating the reopening of a much-loved pub after a £130,000 refurbishment has “breathed new life” into the popular venue.
The Black Bush reopened its doors to customers on March 24 following the combined investment from community pub company, Admiral Taverns and new licensee, Patrick Evennett.
The refurbishment has seen the interior transformed with a new function room housing a disco platform that can fit up to 70 guests.
Outside, the beer garden also boasts a new look with refreshed signage, benches, lights and hanging baskets.
Having lived in Washington for 30 years and a regular customer at the pub, Patrick wants to ensure the the Black Bush becomes a pillar of the local community.
He said: “This pub is extremely special to me and I want to share that with the people of Washington. I really feel like I have something to give. My aim is to create an intimate, relaxing space where customers feel at ease.
"Having celebrated so many special, personal occasions in this pub as a customer, I want to pass this onto the residents and offer a place for them to celebrate their special moments too.”
Patrick takes pride in his wide selection of draught lagers to choose from including Birra Moretti, Heineken, Carling and Fosters. There’s also a wide array range of top shelf spirits to try including flavoured gin, rum and whisky as well as a ‘Doubles Bar’ where customers can purchase a single shot for £2 and a double shot for £3.
Patrick will also be introducing weekly quiz, bingo and games nights for customers to enjoy and will be arranging live music every Saturday evening as well as disco themed Friday nights.
Future plans also include the introduction of a “small and simple, but delicious food menu”.
Admiral Taverns’ Business Development Manager, Craig Kennedy, said: “Patrick’s charisma is completely infectious and it doesn’t take a lot to see just how passionate he is about the Black Bush. His experience and expertise combined with his knowledge of the local area is invaluable and we’re very pleased to have him onboard at Admiral Taverns.”