Health & Safe training provided Penshaw View at their new base at THE BEAM. Director Philippa Breckon with leader of Sunderland City Council Councillor Graeme Miller.

In July it was announced that up to 300 jobs would be created when online grocers Ocado signed a deal to take over the top two floors.

But the first organisation to move in is Penshaw View; founded in 2011 and employing 30 people. Their clients include Warburton’s, Amazon and Parkdean Resorts. It has taken a large ground floor space in the 59,427 sq ft council-owned building.

The company offers apprenticeships in health and safety, management, learning and development and HR. It also offers health and safety training and consultancy to businesses.

THE BEAM on the former Vaux site now has occupancy on three floors.

Director at Penshaw View, Philippa Breckon, said: “As a business that was born here, we were keen to remain in Sunderland as we push forward with our growth plans.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to do so by taking space in The Beam.

“The centre is one of the most prestigious business spaces in the North East, something that was proven with the announcement that Ocado will be opening its base here later this year.

“We’re proud that we will be working alongside them from what is a fantastic environment for our team.

“There is a growing sense of ambition and momentum in Sunderland right now and we’re delighted to be able to remain a part of it and cement our position in the city with this move.

“The Beam is a stunning space, and as a business that is built on health and safety, the building’s wellbeing credentials made it very attractive to us.

“We’re looking forward to moving in, and growing our team from this fantastic new base.”

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Penshaw View is a fantastic business that has enjoyed immense success – particularly over the last few years - so it is an absolute thrill to see them take up space in The Beam alongside a hugely successful global enterprise.