Search on to find Sunderland's Next Top Model

Now in its sixth year, the annual Sunderland’s Next Top Model competition has joined forces with Top Model of Durham and Top Model of

Newcastle to create an all new Top Model North East catwalk final.

The ceremony, in which all three titles will be awarded to the three winning models, will take place on June 26 at The Grand Hotel in Seaburn – and entries are still open to wannabe models aiming to lift the crown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Smith Barrow (Top Model of Sunderland 2021). Photo by SD Foto

The three winners will win direct entry into the prestigious Supermodel England national final in late 2022, with the chance to win an all

expenses paid trip to represent England at Top Model of the World.

The winner’s prize package worth £900 also includes a makeover and photoshoot with Flawless Photography Studios, plus eight digital images; £150 Gift Card to spend at The Dressworx as well as the winner’s crown, sash and trophy.

The finalist prize package includes a makeover and photoshoot with Flawless Photography Studios, 15% discount and a pair of earrings at The Dressworx, as well as catwalk training and group photo shoots and the official Top Model North East finalist sash.

Alex Smith Barrow and Aimee Whitton winning Miss Sunderland and Miss Durham in 2021

This year the competition’s chosen charity is Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Middlesbrough. Every year finalists are tasked with raising vital funds for charity and this year it is even more important than ever due to the effects Covid has had on the hospice.

During the Grand Final, the finalists will take to the stage in four different catwalk rounds including Personal Style and Evening Wear. As well as the overall titles to be won, the finalists also have the opportunity to win awards such as the Photogenic Award and Top Model of Charity.

North East Next Top Model director, Ailish Shaw, said: “We are super excited about this year’s final and hope to bring a new era of pageantry to the North East.

"Top Model has always been a competition for everyone, you require no previous experience to apply and there are no restrictions on marital status. We love to have a diverse group of women on the catwalk and invite women aged 16-30 from across the North East to apply.”

Last year's finalists

Applications are open online at www.topmodelnortheast.com

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe