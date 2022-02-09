Seaham shopping centre welcomes We Buy Any Car branch

The latest branch of webuyanycar.com opened last week at Byron Shopping Centre. The new pod at the shopping centre is the first branch in the area, significantly reducing travel time for local residents.

Prior to the Seaham branch opening customers had to travel to Peterlee or Sunderland to deal with the business.

Webuyanycar.com strive to be the quickest car buying service, where you can sell your car without the hassle.

Webuyanycar.com pod based at Byron Shopping Centre

The company runs more than 475 local branches nationwide, where it finalises purchases from car owners who have secured a free valuation for their motor via its website.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm is one of the most recognised and celebrated British brands, employing over 800 members of staff, including several new opportunities for the Seaham branch.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Seaham is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the town and surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

“We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.

“We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.

“Our new Seaham branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

