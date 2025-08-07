Seaham opticians celebrates one year of its new look as it expands its testing capabilities

A Seaham opticians is celebrating its one-year anniversary following the store’s expansion and refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers Seaham underwent a £320,000 upgrade in August 2024 and, one year on, they are set to mark the occasion with staff, customers and members of the local community.

On August 16, Staff will hand out goody bags to visitors to the store, as well as complimentary cake and Prosecco, as they go around their usual busy day of testing, dispensing and fitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store, based in the Byron Place Shopping Centre, is locally owned and run by the director team of Mark Huddart and Joanne Gallagher, specialising in hearing care as well as eye health.

Specsavers Seaham had a full refit.

The refit increased the size of the store so the team can accommodate more testing areas and improve service to customers in the local area.

Joanne Gallagher, retail director at Specsavers Seaham, says: ‘The store has grown massively in the past year following our refurbishment and we are keen to continue to keep meeting the needs of our customers.

‘Engaging with our local community is of huge importance to the business and, with increased capacity for sight and hearing tests, we’re looking to get more people through the door to ensure everyone in Seaham is in tip-top shape!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specsavers Seaham’s optometrists are experts in looking after people’s vision and managing their eye health.

The staff at Specsavers Seaham have been celebrating their anniversary.

If you do notice something unusual with your eyes or vision, you should make an appointment with your optometrist as soon as possible.

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers Seaham store, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/seaham, call 0191 513 3030 or pop into the store.