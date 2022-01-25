Seaham company announces new partnership with Birmingham City Football Club

Great Annual Savings Group (GAS) comprehensive portfolio of sporting partners, including Football League clubs such as Sunderland AFC, and has now added Championship side Birmingham City to its portfolio.

In a challenging economic climate, GAS has proven to be an incredibly useful partner to sporting institutions throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland, helping both the clubs and their business affiliates reduce costs on utilities such as water, gas and electric, EV charging; merchant and payment services; insurance; telecoms; office equipment; R&D tax credits; and much more.

Phil Andrew, Partnerships Director at Great Annual Savings Group, said: “We’re keen to raise our profile around the UK and have had great success doing so with sporting partnerships to date.

Great Annual Savings Group based at Seaham's Spectrum Business Park

“GAS has proven itself to be a valuable partner to sports clubs and to be entering into an agreement with a club of Birmingham City’s stature is exciting for both parties.

“We have provided consultancy to the club already and will continue to work in tandem to deliver efficiencies.

“We look forward to the rest of the season and will be cheering the Blues on.”

Ian Dutton, Chief Commercial Officer, Birmingham City Football Club, said: “It’s brilliant to have Great Annual Savings join the Blues family. We will be working closely with them to reduce the Gas and Electric bills here at the football club with a view to further reduce the club’s carbon footprint.”