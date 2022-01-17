Seaham company among first to benefit from electric vehicle loan scheme

Durham County Council promoting the electric vehicle loan scheme

Durham County Council’s low carbon economy and fleet teams are offering short term loans of electric vans to small and medium sized businesses, to help reduce their carbon emissions and fuel costs.

Smaller business typically find more difficult than larger businesses to reduce their carbon emissions and fuel costs as they do not have the resources to employ specialist energy advisers.

The vans, which will be free to loan for up to three weeks, are being funded by the council as part of its response to the climate emergency.

Seaham firm, Nala Engineers which carry out electrical installations has become of the first to sign up to the scheme.

Nicola Duke, Director at Nala Engineers, said: “We are interested in moving to electric for our vehicle fleet. The opportunity to trial an electric van was a great idea as it gives us the opportunity to identify the advantages, without the financial commitment.

“It will also help us to target manufacturers and models in relation to range and size after we have tried one, and to understand how they will work for our business. We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint wherever possible and moving some or all of our fleet to electric will be a great next step.”

To access the electric vehicle offer, businesses need to apply to the council’s Business Energy Efficiency Project, which can also help businesses to identify further energy efficiencies, resulting in reduced carbon emissions and financial savings.