Sean Golightly's North Beach Coffee Bar sits in a council car park.

A Seaham businessman says his takings are down by 40% and he has lost staff because of Durham County Council's newly imposed parking charges in the town. He also says staff have left for more secure jobs.

Sean Golightly and his partner Gillian Robinson took over the North Beach Coffee Bar in March 2021. They have since ploughed £150,000 into the business, which sits in the Seaham Hall Beach car park.

Parking was free until April 15 when the council introduced charges there, as well as at five other coastal car parks, plus on 32 new bays on the B1287 North Road.

Previously free-to-use parking bays now cost £1 an hour or £3 to park all day, every day between 8am and 6pm.

A Freedom of Information request by the Echo revealed that the total amount raised for the council through charges and fines from the seven newly-chargeable parking areas was around £45,000.

When the charges were announced in October 2023, local businesses responded angrily and said they would suffer.

The North Beach Coffee Bar is taking a hit. Its premises are actually owned by the council to whom it pays rent. Mr Golightly is not impressed with his landlords.

He said: "The parking charges have had a ridiculously big effect. I thought it would be for a week or two with people making a point, but it seems to be lasting longer.

"We've lost every single full-time member of staff over a six-week period, because it's so dead that people have been worried about their jobs.

"Outside the bank holidays our takings are down by 40%. On a Sunday we would take £2,500 to £3,000. Last Sunday (May 26) we did £1,500.

"On a decent Friday we'd do £1,400 to £1,800. On a hot Friday we'd do up to £2,400.

“Every Friday since the parking charges came in, hot or cold, we've struggled to get about a grand. Last Friday we did £800. In February in the bad weather we were still doing £1,200 to £1,300.

"We used to get people here on a daily basis with dogs and kids, because it was free to park. This generated turnover because they would pop in.

"There's a lot I haven't seen for weeks."

Mark Jackson, Durham County Council's head of transport and contract services, said: "The new charges are limited to six (sic) locations and people can still park for free in numerous other sites around Seaham town centre, all of which are a short distance from the sea front.