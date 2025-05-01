Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city’s seafront, including Roker and Seaburn, could soon be getting a makeover and seeing increased footfall thanks to the launch of the Seafront Business Improvement District (BID).

The Seafront BID has been officially launched today (May 1) following a vote by local businesses held in March (90.9% in favour) which gave Seafront BID a first term mandate until March 2029.

Sunderland's Seafront Business Improvement District has officially been launched today (May 1). | Sorted PR

The new BID will be run alongside and by Sunderland Business Improvement District which also runs the City Centre BID and is extending its remit to “develop a new, consistent and joined-up approach across both sides of the river”.

The first priority for the BID team is to look at improving the the “look and feel” of the area, with a planned audit of the existing infrastructure to identify any gaps or any possible opportunities that are not currently being recognised.

The Street Rangers - who carry out a range of support activities for businesses across the city centre, from sorting out litter problems to graffiti removal as well as planting and painting - will also now work across the seafront.

Initially this will include identifying and updating outdated signage and improving areas that have been unloved.

Implementing safety and security schemes along with cross promoting the city centre and the seafront to people in both areas are also on the team’s first “to do” list.

The BID team will also look at increasing footfall for local businesses by promoting a new tourism strategy to attract both more visitors and city residents to the seafront.

Seafront businesses will also now become part of citywide promotional initiatives such as Sunderland Restaurant Week, Cocktail Week and the Sunderland Gift Card.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of both BIDs , said: “This is a landmark day and we are delighted with the confidence that the businesses along the seafront have shown in supporting the BID and their understanding of what a massive boost this will be in promoting and improving the area.

“Sunderland’s coast is a huge asset and we need to make sure that we get maximum benefit out of that asset.

“Being able to link the city centre, the Sheepfolds and now the seafront can only be good for Sunderland as a whole and for the city economy.”

Sunderland BID has brought an estimated economic impact of over £13M and additional footfall of around 440,000 to the city.

Under the BID system, businesses pay a levy, which goes to help fund a range of events, safety schemes and initiatives to help shops, restaurants, professional services and other businesses thrive.