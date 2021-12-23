Seaburn promenade set for a makeover as work continues to transform Sunderland's seafront

The transformation of the city’s seafront will carry on in 2022, with a programme of works to Whitburn Road set to take place.

The walkway outside of the Stack Seaburn and the Seaburn Inn is set to undergo more than £1 million of improvements that includes new street furniture, planters and paving to match the look of the eastern promenade.

Concept art of how the promenade at Seaburn will look once the work is complete.

The leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Graeme Miller, has expressed the desire to keep building momentum at Sunderland’s seaside as a way of attracting visitors.

He said: “Our seaside is one of the city’s proudest assets, and the millions spent already by the council, to create a stunning destination, is already bearing fruit with a real sense of vibrancy in the area that has attracted the interest and investment of many private businesses that can see the vast potential of Seaburn and Roker.

“We’re keen to keep the momentum building at the seaside, and this latest wave of investment will do just that, delivering a stunning street scene outside of the new Seaburn Inn and Stack Seaburn, that will enhance the whole area.

"We’re delighted to be pushing forward with these plans, which are part of a programme that will add more polish to the jewel in Sunderland’s crown.”

As well as the development at Seaburn, three heritage landmarks, the Seaburn Tram Shelter, the Bay Shelter and a former Roker toilet block, are all set to be converted into hospitality venues.

Councillor Miller added: “There has been a near-constant stream of investment going into our seaside, and it’s delivering a place that residents can be proud of – and indeed, a place visitors want to come and experience.

“You only have to pop to the seaside to experience the transformation. It’s a bustling, exciting place to be now, and we’re proud to be fuelling the area’s regeneration with more and more investment into a place we’re so lucky to have on our doorstep.”

