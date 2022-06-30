School receives £15,000 worth of computers in generation donation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mobile Mini UK based in Stockton-on-Tees, has provided pupils at Monkwearmouth Academy with over £15,000 worth of computer equipment this month. The donation has been made as part of a company-wide commitment to supporting the next generation of talent in the region.

A total of 75 Lenovo ThinkCentre PCs were donated to the school which were only purchased in 2019 at £695 each. They have been collected from Mobile Mini sites across the UK over the past four months and each computer has been professionally wiped and prepped by the IT team.

hris Fay, Commercial Director at Mobile Mini said: “These computers were only purchased in 2019 and remain perfectly operational, so rather than being sold or recycled, we reached out to Monkwearmouth Academy, who are located close to our UK head offices.

“We have seen first-hand what a difference having up-to-date technology can make to our employees and we wanted to take this opportunity to share those benefits with emerging talent in the region. Everyone at the school has been highly appreciative of our donation and we are thrilled to see the positive effect this will have in contributing to the learning of students.”