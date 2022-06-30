Loading...

School receives £15,000 worth of computers in generation donation

A storage container company has donated over £15,000 worth of computers to a Sunderland secondary school.

By Hayley Lovely
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 2:57 pm

Mobile Mini UK based in Stockton-on-Tees, has provided pupils at Monkwearmouth Academy with over £15,000 worth of computer equipment this month. The donation has been made as part of a company-wide commitment to supporting the next generation of talent in the region.

A total of 75 Lenovo ThinkCentre PCs were donated to the school which were only purchased in 2019 at £695 each. They have been collected from Mobile Mini sites across the UK over the past four months and each computer has been professionally wiped and prepped by the IT team.

Computer donations

hris Fay, Commercial Director at Mobile Mini said: “These computers were only purchased in 2019 and remain perfectly operational, so rather than being sold or recycled, we reached out to Monkwearmouth Academy, who are located close to our UK head offices.

“We have seen first-hand what a difference having up-to-date technology can make to our employees and we wanted to take this opportunity to share those benefits with emerging talent in the region. Everyone at the school has been highly appreciative of our donation and we are thrilled to see the positive effect this will have in contributing to the learning of students.”

Upon receiving the donation Paul Moorhead, Facilities Manager at Monkwearmouth Academy said: “These computers will be used as part of our new library and learning resource centre. Here, students will have the opportunity to use the computers to help them improve their literacy levels through programmes such as Accelerated Reader and Lexia. Improving literacy levels helps to enrich all areas of our student’s lives.”

