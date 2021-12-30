Scheme to enhance access in Seaham to begin in new year

A CGI image of how North Terrace in Seaham could look once the public space improvements are completed

The final phase of the £1.6million Seaham Townscape Heritage Project, which is supported by funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is due to commence onsite on 6 January, 2022.

Following its successful tender submission, Seymour Civil Engineering Contractors has been appointed to undertake the works

Phase 1 of the works will see the construction of new parking bays on and around Terrace Green in the town. During this time, the car parking area around Terrace Green will be closed for approximately four weeks. Phase 2 includes the removal of the car parking bays at North Terrace and the widening and re-paving of the footpath.

Businesses will benefit from the increased space on North Terrace, which will allow the opportunity for additional outdoor seating for customers whilst enhancing the ever-popular café culture in the area. The scheme will also improve links and connectivity between North Terrace and Terrace Green.

The work is expected to take approximately 16 weeks and whilst every effort has been made to minimise disruption, temporary traffic and pedestrian management measures will be implemented during the work.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: "The Seaham Townscape Heritage Project is vital to the ongoing redevelopment of Seaham, making it an even more vibrant place to live, work and visit.