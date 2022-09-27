Fenwick's annual Christmas events attract people from across the region

Santa on the Roof – a chance for families to meet the big man himself on the Fenwick rooftop – takes place from 7 November until 24 December 2022 with tickets on sale from 10am on Thursday 29 September.

Tickets for Santa’s Breakfast Club, Santa’s Supper Club, Santa’s Cinema, and new event this year, Afternoon Tea with Santa, will all follow with tickets available from 10am on Thursday 6 October 2022.

This year, all restaurant experiences do not include a visit to Santa on the Roof as part of the experience and must be purchased separately.

Festivities at Fenwick

Here’s what’s in store

::Santa On The Roof

Now a staple in the region’s Yuletide calendar, the Santa on the Roof experience begins with a ride in Santa’s Express Elevator to the top of the store.

From there, guests will be greeted by Santa’s singing reindeer, before jumping inside a safely parked elf-mobile, ready to explore Santa’s magical Cabin and meet Father Christmas.

Santa on the Roof returns

Ticketholders will have the chance to help the mischievous elves with a spot of crafting – decorating a bespoke ceramic plate to take home, ready to top with Christmas Eve treats – with the festive fun concluding with a stop off at Café Claus for winter warming drinks and sweet treats as well as one last 'Elfie' inside Santa’s sleigh.

Fenwick Newcastle’s Santa on the Roof will go on sale 10am, Thursday 29th September, priced at £17.50 per person.

::Santa’s Breakfast Club

Start the day Santa-side-up with the magical Santa’s Breakfast Club on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings from Friday 9 November until Friday 23 December.

Enjoy waffles, eggs and sausages-galore at Arthur’s Restaurant with a chance to meet the mischievous elves and Santa himself. Little ones will be able to enjoy a spot of colouring, with Fenwick’s bespoke Christmas colouring book, as well as Elf hats provided for especially good girls and boys.

Father Christmas will take to the stage when children are eating and once finished, they will be invited up by the elves for a picture and Christmas gift.

::Santa’s Supper Club

Santa’s Supper Club also returns from Friday 9 November until Friday 23 December, offering a delicious seasonal two-course supper at Arthur’s Restaurant and a chance to greet Father Christmas while he keeps his eye on his mischievous elves.

Tickets for Santa’s Breakfast Club will be priced at £20 per person and Santa’s Supper Club at £27.50 per person.

::Afternoon Tea with Santa

There’s no day of rest for Mr. Claus as Afternoon Tea with Santa arrives at Fenwick Newcastle between Sunday 13 November and Sunday 18 December.

Full of festive cheer, families will be able to enjoy an Afternoon Tea with a dedicated children’s tea available, along with a chance to join Santa for a photo and Christmas gift. Tickets will be available for £27.50 per person.

::Santa’s Cinema

From Thursday 10 November, movie-lovers will be able to enjoy cinematic magic at Fenwick’s Santa Cinema with their favourite Christmas films heading to the big screen over the festive period for an unforgettable evening.

Adults will be able to choose between a complimentary mulled wine or a delicious, spiced apple juice, while little ones can delight in comforting hot chocolate or a refreshing juice, both with popcorn galore.

Standard tickets will be priced at £17.50 per person, with a Roof Thirty-Nine Pre-Cinema Experience available for £35. Here guests will enjoy a festive feast overlooking the Newcastle skyline before the screening, with a merry Cocktail, nibbles and a main course consisting of either a Festive Burger or a Vegan Festive Burger.