Santa heads to Reds for a beard trim as he sets up Sunderland base in salon's garden

Santa will be looking his best this Christmas after he popped into a hair and beauty salon for a beard trim, where he will return in December to meet (good) girls and boys.

By Tony Gillan
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 18th November 2021, 8:59 am

Father Christmas was spruced up at Reds Hair and Beauty in East Herrington, where the great man has agreed to return on four dates in the lead-up to December 25 so children can give him their Christmas lists.

The salon is also helping small local businesses by inviting them to come along and sell cakes, sweets and Christmas gifts.

Salon owner Susan Hall said: “We’re delighted to welcome Santa back to Reds. He visited us last year when all of our ‘Santa slots’ went very quickly. We’re constructing a cabin for Santa in our garden and we can’t wait for local children and families to visit us.

Santa's beard was a little untidy before Susan Hall at Reds helped him out.

“We want to create a bit of festive cheer, so as well as Santa’s cabin our garden will be decorated with reindeer and spectacular Christmas lights.

"The salon has become a bit of a community hub and that’s something we want to encourage, so asking Santa to join us for a few days was a logical step.”

Visits to see Santa take place outdoors and are available between 4pm and 6pm on 11, 12, 19 and 20 December. Groups are a maximum of six, including adults.

No booking can be held without credit/debit card and the cost is £10 and children will receive a gift.

Although very busy at this time of year, Santa still makes time to look his best.

Contact Reds for more details.

