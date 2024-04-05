Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The signs are up at the newest restaurant to open at a leisure park on Sunderland’s doorstep.

Sambuca signs have gone up at Boldon Leisure Park

Sambuca will be taking over the site which was most well-known as Frankie & Benny’s. After the latter closed, it operated as the Gourmet 4 food hall.

There’s no opening date announced for the new Sambuca yet, with the company’s website saying the Boldon branch is ‘coming soon’, but there’s been much anticipation on the arrival of the chain which is well-known to North East diners.

Established in 2001, Sambuca offers budget-friendly Italian food, such as 3-course lunch specials from £7.95, and has branches across the region including Sunderland, Seaham, Hartlepool, Newcastle, South Shields and Peterlee.

The new branch is expected to open soon

In recent years, Boldon Leisure Park has welcomed a number of new businesses including Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons.

Plans have also been approved to open a Popeyes in the former Nando’s site at the leisure park.