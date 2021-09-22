Sale of Sunderland's former Gilbridge Police Station opens ways for £3.5m business centre The Yard

North East developer Hanro has exchanged on the purchase of the site with current owner Sunderland City Council, creating a modern office base for companies of all sizes.

A planning application was approved earlier this year to convert the building to offices with proposed facilities such as a gym for workers based within the workspace, as well as open business lounge spaces and bookable meeting rooms.

There are expected to be some changes to the exterior of the building and work is due to start this year, to be completed by next summer.

Laura Lloyd, investment and development manager for Hanro and Coun Graeme Miller at the site of the former Gilbridge Police Station.

The exchange of the building will also mean the demolition of a former cell block at the back of the building, clearing the way for access and parking.

Laura Lloyd, who is leading development on behalf of Hanro, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this building, which stands at the heart of an area that is rapidly transforming into a vibrant destination that will be the workplace for thousands of people over the next decade, and hundreds of new residents.

“We have ambitious plans that will see this empty building reawakened, creating an office space that is inspiring, exciting and flexible enough to enable growing businesses to take up space and expand in the city.

“Riverside Sunderland is becoming a vibrant business district, and it’s exciting that we are creating opportunities for ambitious companies to be part of it, and to stand as part of the same community as brands like Ocado and Hays Travel, who have made this their home too.”

The 3,000 sq m building has been earmarked for development since Northumbria Police moved out in 2015.

Coun Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Gilbridge is a building with vast potential, and its position on the edge of Riverside Sunderland, where millions of pounds of investment is transforming the landscape, means that this will establish itself as a vibrant business hotspot.