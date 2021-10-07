Around 20,000 seasonal roles are available across the UK in Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide, primarily to help sort the additional Christmas volumes of parcels, cards and letters.

Positions are available from the end of this month through until early January.

The peak of the additional temporary work will be in the busiest month of December.

Royal Mail has thousands of Christmas jobs up for grabs

There are over 17,150 mail centre sorting vacancies in England and roles are also on offer in Royal Mail’s UK and international parcel hubs.

Royal Mail Group’s express parcel business, Parcelforce Worldwide, is looking for seasonal drivers and indoor workers as the whole organisation gears up to deliver parcels this Christmas.

The seasonal workers will support Royal Mail’s more than 85,000 permanent workers who sort and deliver the mail all year round, sorting Christmas parcels and cards as well as the growing amount of online shopping orders before postal workers deliver them to customers.There are also an additional 3,650 workers required across the following areas for those able to travel:

*1,500 roles in Royal Mail Group’s express parcels business, Parcelforce Worldwide

*1,500 roles at its international parcel hub at Heathrow

*and 650 data inputting roles in three sites in the UK.

Royal Mail Chief People Officer Zareena Brown said: “Our seasonal workforce is incredibly important to our operation and we very much look forward to welcoming those who return year after year as well as those who may be joining us for the first time.

"Being part of delivering Christmas is a brilliant experience and one that we know offers lots of opportunities for employment and engagement in the communities we serve.”

Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website for people to apply for the Christmas temporary vacancies. Just visit : https://jobs.royalmailgroup.com/go/Christmas-Recruitment/4479401/The company Mail also has a year-round recruitment drive for postal workers for its network of delivery offices around the UK.

There are a range of permanent and temporary delivery roles in sites across England, Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland. More information is available at www.royalmailgroup.com/careers