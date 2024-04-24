Roker favourite Cole enters new chapter after having to adapt menu following planning appeal
It’s one of Sunderland seafront’s most-popular independents, thanks to its quality coffee, sandwich and cake offering.
And now, eight years after bringing new life into the shop unit on the corner of St George’s Terrace, Roker favourite Cole has entered a new chapter.
For the past two years, Sunderland business owner Adam Cole has faced a planning battle after his application to formalise the business as a hot food takeaway - which had proved such a hit in lockdown - was refused by city development chiefs, with childhood obesity in the ward cited as one of the main reasons.
With the coffee shop near no schools, it was a decision questioned by many and led to a customer-led petition signed by thousands and an appeal with the national planning directorate.
In February, Adam and the team got the disappointing news they’d lost that appeal.
It meant the small business, which has already had to navigate the difficulties of the pandemic, had to pivot once more, adapting the menu, working with new suppliers and scaling up their production of in-house bread.
As Cole can no longer sell hot food for take away, the hot Bodegas which it became famed for, are no more - but there’s a whole new menu of cold Italian deli sandwiches and a new look at the site.
“Our hand was forced with the menu, as hot food was such a main part of our offering,” said Adam. “It’s also meant we had to taking the staffing down from five to two.
“I understand it from a planning point of view, but it’s frustrating that mitigating circumstances couldn’t come into play as we feel we give a lot more to the area than we take away.”
But Adam says as they adapt to the new offering, the team has been buoyed by the “amazing support” of their loyal customer base who “love what we do.”
As well as a new green look at the coffee shop, there’s a whole new menu of sandwiches served on house focaccia which is baked daily.
Options include the Mortadella - mortadella, pistachio cream, mozzarella and aioli; the Salami - salami, nduja, honey, mozzarella, green olive tapenade and rocket and the Melanzana - roasted aubergine, baby gem, peppers, harissa, vegan mayo and green tahini.
Sandwiches are served from 12noon Wednesday to Sunday, with cakes, such as the ever popular key lime pie, and coffees served from opening at 10am.
Adam said: “The fact we can get the food out a lot faster as it’s cold is good and it means we can explore using delivery platforms because cold food transports much better.”
Cole is one in a number of quality independents who’ve helped boost the seafront offering over the past decade and Adam says it’s great to see.
“The seafront is getting better all the time and the city centre is getting there too, give it another 10 years and it will be totally different, “ said the musician who found a new outlet for his creativity when he opened Cole in 2017.
“I’ve always been interested in food and, like many, I fell into it, “ he said. “Everyone goes on Instagram and sees all the food in places like London and Manchester and they want to have that on their doorstep. Like many independents, we saw the scope to do good food and coffee in our home city and that’s how we started.”
Last December saw the opening of Adam’s second venture, The Papershop in Cleadon, which has indoor seating as well as a strong take away offering of hot and cold food, with 10 people employed across the two sites.
*Cole, Side Cottage, St George’s Terrace, Roker, is open Wednesday to Sunday. Coffee is served from 10am, sandwiches from 12 noon. The business is cashless.
