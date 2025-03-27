Robertson Homes Rewarded for Five Star Service
Robertson Homes North East England, which has a regional headquarters in Gateshead, posted a satisfaction rating of 100% from a response rate of 80% of customers.
The HBF award is based on the results from the national new home Customer Satisfaction Survey, which is carried out independently by the National House Building Council (NHBC).
For a homebuilder to attain Five Star status at least nine out of 10 of its customers must answer yes to the question ‘would you recommend your builder to a friend?’
Andy Dodds, regional director at Robertson Homes North East England, said: “We have worked particularly hard across all our North East developments to ensure our customer communication, community engagement, sustainability initiatives and customer service matches the highest levels of build and design quality for which the company is renowned.
“We have implemented a number of specific measures to enhance the customer experience, including lengthening our build programme to deliver higher specifications; enhancing milestone checks during build progress to ensure maximum quality; investing substantially in the customer journey experience; instigating a market-leading six-week notice letter to customers to allow them to plan their move smoothly and personal director inspections of every property before handover.
“The satisfaction rate we have achieved at Robertson is virtually unheard of in our industry and this is in no small part down to the friendliness and professionalism of our people. As an independently-owned business we have the flexibility to satisfy the needs of our customers in a personal and empathetic way, which is clearly what our customers want and recommend.
“Our customers can now be confident they are in safe hands when making probably their biggest ever life purchase.”
