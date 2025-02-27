Robertson Homes Appoints New Head of Sales

Gateshead-based housebuilder, Robertson Homes North East, has strengthened its marketing operation by appointing Ashlea Wright as its new head of sales

Ashlea joins the business having spent the past 24 years with Barratt Homes, citing Robertson Homes’ independent ownership structure and build quality as key attractions.

Ashlea said: “Having worked for so long for a large PLC, I was keen to experience a more personal approach to business, where I have the opportunity to have more influence in structuring and supporting a successful team.

“I have been aware of Robertson Homes’ developments across the North East for the past few years and I’ve always been impressed by the quality and levels of finish, which is far superior to the industry standards. The attention to even the smallest details makes a huge difference to customers and I’m looking forward to generating more regional awareness of what makes Robertson a superior housebuilder brand.”

Sales executive, Simon Rockall, also joins Ashlea at Robertson Homes

Robertson Homes currently has live developments at Bowes Manor in Burnopfield, County Durham; Wynyard Woods in the Wynard Estate, and Lionfields in Lambton Estate, Chester-le-Street.

Further strengthening Robertson Homes’ sales team is sales executive, Simon Rockall, who has joined the business from Vistry Group and will be based at Wynyard Woods.

Andy Dodds, regional director at Robertson Homes North East England, said: “Ashlea has a wealth of experience of the new homes market in this region and attracting talent from national housebuilders is a statement of our intent to further grow our brand in the North East.

“Both Ashlea and Simon immediately recognised Robertson’s prestige positioning and they are welcome additions to our expanding team.”

Ashlea Wright has been appointed as head of sales at Robertson Homes North East

Ashlea added: “Simon is an experienced and customer-focussed sales executive and has immediately settled into the role at Wynyard Woods, where we are building a collection of 143 luxury new homes.

“Wynyard is typical of the type of premium development which suits Robertson Homes perfectly, a prestigious location which lends itself to the higher quality specification which we offer. It is also a development which encapsulates what I love about working in the new homes industry – playing a part in creating new communities and watching families enjoying their lives in fantastic new homes.”

Ashlea will be based at Robertson Homes’ Baltic Place offices on South Shore Road, Gateshead.