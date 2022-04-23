Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plenty of tourists and day trippers are drawn to this picture postcard corner of the county thanks to its natural beauty – and there’s plenty of quality independent cafes and restaurants to keep them well fuelled on their visit.

Relative newcomer The Whittling House joined that roster last year after a major refit of the old Saddle Grill Hotel and Hooked restaurant site in Northumberland Street to create a 10-bedroom luxury hotel and restaurant.

It’s an elegant addition to this main street and though its heritage blue colour palette, panelling detail and French bistro-style wall lamps look luxurious, it’s very much laid-back luxury where walkers are encouraged to brush down their boots and get stuck in.

It was a bustling Saturday afternoon when we visited after blowing the cobwebs away on our beach walk, but the very cheery greeter found us a table for two in the large bar and dining area, which has lots of cosy corners to sink into – as well as dog friendly tables for those with four-legged friends in tow.

The menu doffs its cap to Northumberland’s rich natural larder with locally-sourced seafood and meats a main player, alongside veggie and vegan options.

It’s not a vast choice, but it’s got something for most palates, from local dressed crab salad (£19) and grills (a fillet will set you back £32) to lobster (£26 for a half) and beetroot gnocchi with local blue cheese (£16) and, of course, the obligatory Lindisfarne oysters (six for £18).

It’s not the cheapest of menus either, but you get plenty for your pounds, with hearty portions to fill a hole after a walk.

I ordered from the starters menu – ham croquettes (£10) and got two chunky tubes with a perfectly crisp bite into the moreish serrano ham and cheese blend inside. Perfect for dunking in the accompanying tomato chutney.

My sourdough side, from local bakery Bread & Roses, (£4.50) was the kind of bread so good that it didn’t need dressing, but I smothered it in the French butter regardless.

My friend relished her choice of lager and lemon fresh battered haddock – and plenty of it – pea puree, homemade satisfyingly chunky tartar sauce and perfectly-fluffy triple cooked chips (£16). Not as a greasy or heavy as the chippy version, but just as filling, it was pub grub perfection.

There’s a decent wine list indeed with a substantial choice of red and whites, as well as sparkling wines, Champagnes and rosés. Most are by the bottle but you can pick up a refreshing glass of Pinot Grigio for £4.95 or, if you’re feeling flush a bottle of Laurent-Perrier rosé is £95.

Special mention too for our server who really added to our experience and made us feel right at home. We’re already planning a return visit to check out the Sunday lunches.

:: The Whittling House, Alnmouth, is open seven days a week, from 7.30am for breakfasts through to dinner service until 9pm.

