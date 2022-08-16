Revealed: The new store taking over the former Topshop and Topman site in Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast growing fashion chain Leading Labels has chosen the city for its newest branch, which is housed in the unit which was formerly home to Topshop and Topman.

The new store has already opened its doors offering dozens of well-loved brands to city shoppers.

The arrival of Leading Labels means Sunderland style fans will have access to a whole host of big names in both men and ladies’ fashion.

Men’s labels stocked in the shop include such household names as Ben Sherman, Wrangler, Jockey, Weird Fish and Crew Clothing, while the women’s section offers well-known ranges by Just Elegance, Klass, Roman and Lazy Jacks, among many others.

Leading Labels’ also has its own brand, Dixie, which sells affordable wardrobe staples, and a wide range is stocked in the Sunderland shop.

Karen Eve, Centre Manager, is delighted with the new addition and said the arrival of the company at the Bridges was a great addition to its retail offering which would increase the choice available to Sunderland shoppers.

“Leading Labels is a brand that’s growing rapidly and we are delighted it has chosen to open in Sunderland,” she said.

“It offers a huge selection of clothing from an extensive selection of well-known names, meaning that there’s a great amount of choice for people of all ages.