Repair firm wins Gold Award for safety excellence

Pacifica, the Houghton-le-Spring–based appliance repair and warranty specialist, has been recognised with a prestigious national health and safety award.

The company, which carries out more than 400,000 domestic appliance repairs every year across the UK, has achieved the coveted Gold Award from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

Richard Melvin, Pacifica’s Head of Safety, Health, Environment, Quality and Training, said the accolade was a “landmark moment” for the business.

“To receive the RoSPA Gold Award is a reflection of the outstanding work of every single member of our team. Safety isn’t an afterthought for us; it’s embedded into everything we do,” he said.

Pacifica employs more than 250 engineers nationwide, supported by its expert team at its County Durham headquarters.

It works in partnership with some of the UK’s biggest names, including Electrolux, Sony, Hisense, LG, Vestel, Howdens (Lamona), Argos, Glen Dimplex and Shop Direct.

The firm has long put health and safety at the heart of its operations, with regular newsletters, toolbox talks, online training, the latest PPE, routine site visits and quarterly committee meetings all helping to drive best practice. Independent audits by Achilles have also confirmed 100% compliance with legislation and industry standards.

Mr Melvin added: “This recognition is more than an award; it’s validation of our culture of care and our relentless drive to improve year after year. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that our people return home safe every day, and this achievement demonstrates the robustness of our systems and the passion of our workforce.”

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, now in their 69th year, are the UK’s longest-running programme for recognising excellence in health and safety. They attract around 2,000 entries annually from more than 50 countries and influence the lives of over seven million employees worldwide.

Pacifica previously achieved the Silver Award in 2023, and the company says it is proud to set the benchmark for safety within its industry.