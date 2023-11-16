Peterlee and Horden under-7s rugby team, proudly wearing their newly sponsored shirts.

Sunderland-based recruitment and training provider firm StaffPower Group has added to and expanding sponsorship of sports teams in the area.

As well as being the front of shirt sponsor for, among others, Foundation of Light Pumas Under 8’s, the latest addition is Peterlee and Horden RFC Under 7’s and Under 8’s. The company also provided new shirts and training kits for the teams.

The company, based at Hope Street Xchange on Hind Street, supports a string of other clubs and charities in the area, including Uplift CIC, Sunderland Foodbank and Veterans in Crisis and urges other small businesses do the same if possible.

Anth Hudson, managing director of StaffPower, said: "We feel it is vitally important that we support our local sports clubs, especially at this time when people are still struggling financially and with Christmas approaching.