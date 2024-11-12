Ramside Hall completes £177k renewable energy transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East solar energy specialist, SCJ Renewables, has completed the first part of its project at Ramside Hall in County Durham – with Ramside Estates investing £177k into the initial phase of its journey towards being self-sufficient with its energy.

SCJ’s Renewables’ work at the 127-room, four-star hotel began in March 2024, installing 326 solar panels onto the roof of the hotel’s spa, main reception, and bedroom block - feeding directly into the hotel’s main electricity supply.

The solar panel system will generate an estimated 177,000kwh of energy each year, the equivalent of lighting the 2,095 street lights in Durham City Centre for a year, and save an estimated 83,000kg of CO₂.

Work has recently begun on the second phase of the project, with SCJ Renewables installing 364 solar panels onto the roof of Ramside Hall’s new Golf and Bowling Entertainment Centre including a two-storey driving range and six-lane bowling alley.

Left to right Sean McIntyre, Managing Director of SCJ Renewables and John Adamson, Director of Ramside Estates at Ramside Hall in Durham

John Adamson, Managing Director of Ramside Estates, said: “We are delighted with the expertise and professionalism demonstrated by SCJ Renewables during the first phase of our solar project at Ramside Hall.

Despite needing to operate within limited working hours and using only a single access point to the roof, SCJ Renewables completed the work seamlessly without causing any disruption to our hotel or guests.

“This project is a key step in our commitment to sustainability, allowing us to provide exceptional guest experiences while reducing our environmental impact.”

The work at Ramside caps off a successful period for SCJ Renewables, winning ‘Commercial Solar Project of the Year’ at the Solar & Storage Live awards, for its work with The Lanchester Group at its £21million Greencroft Two bottling facility, in County Durham.

Sean McIntyre, Managing Director of SCJ Renewables said: “We are pleased to complete the first phase of our work with Ramside Estates and strengthen the solar energy capabilities of Ramside Hall.

“John and his team understand the potential of solar energy and how it can contribute to direct savings across the board – we’re excited to work with the team on expanding their solar capabilities and help them on their journey to energy self-efficiency.”