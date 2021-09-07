Work has started on five new treehouses

The first three treehouses at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa near Durham have been a huge hit since they were first unveiled, thanks to their stylish decoration and unique setting.

And now work is underway on a further treehouse, which will be primarily used for weddings, and four glass fronted, triangular shaped treehouses which will be aimed at the family market.

The wedding treehouse will be the same design as the three existing treehouses, but will be configured in a way that will mean it can comfortably take between 40-50 guests for weddings.

The four A frame triangular treehouses will all be on two levels, with accommodation suitable for couples.

The treehouses will include a bedroom with an en suite on the upper level and a lounge, toilet and shower and small kitchen on the lower level, along with a deck featuring a hot tub.

The hope is that the new treehouses will be open in time for Christmas, with enquiries for weddings already being taken.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, said that after the tough times of the past year, it was good news to be able to move these plans forward.

“Although it has been very difficult for hospitality, we have still been very busy working on these new projects which we believe will be huge assets,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of changes in the wedding market with people now looking at much smaller events, but still wanting that wow factor.

“This is part of the reason that we’ve decided to create the new treehouse so that it is flexible enough for larger numbers, but still providing a really intimate and unique wedding venue.

“This is a very exciting time for all of our venues and we have some very exciting plans that we will be revealing in the near future,” said Mr Adamson.

The state-of-the-art lodge named Peacock, built on stilts and with views over the hotel’s championship golf courses, was the first to opens its doors in January 2020, with the second, Cuckoo, launched soon after. It was followed by the Woodpecker.