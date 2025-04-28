Ramside Hall asks for public's help to win major spa award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ramside Spa is hoping to be named as one of the best in the country.

Ramside Spa | Sean Elliott Photography

The spa at County Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa is a finalist in the Good Spa Guide Awards, in the Destination Spa of the Year category and Best Spa for Sustainability category.

The awards are voted on by the public, with voting opening on 1 May and closing on 31 May.

And now staff are hoping customers new and old will show their support and lead them to victory by voting for Spa at Ramside.

Facilities at the venue include a thermal suite with two saunas, two steam rooms, a caldarium and mud rasul.

There are also six different pools: a 25m swimming pool, a balcony infinity pool, a hydrotherapy, frigidarium pool and indoor and outdoor whirlpools.

In addition, the 14 treatment rooms offer Elemis & Voya facials and body rituals – with a private hire Beauty Snug for groups - with post-treatment therapy pods also available.

Fay Pratt, spa director, is delighted to have made it to the shortlist – within both categories but destination Spa in particular.

“It’s the perfect category for us because Ramside Hall hotel, Golf and Spa is absolutely a destination venue,” she said, “with people travelling from far and wide to visit.

“The Good Spa Guide Awards are very important to us because the winners are chosen by the general public,” she said, “and that’s why we are urging everyone to get behind us.

Votes can be cast at https://goodspaguide.co.uk/directory/spa-at-ramside and there is a QR code that can be scanned by visitors to the spa, which can be found on our social media, posters and flyers.