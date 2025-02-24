Putting Sunderland communities centre stage

A drama enthusiast is providing a stage for people from all backgrounds to perform and fall in love with the art of theatre.

Holly Kneller set up Atlas Theatre Company CIC in November 2024 alongside fellow directors Abigail Lloyd and Sarah Templeton, with the aim to make theatre accessible to everyone, regardless of their age, background, or experience.

Working with schools, community centres and organisations across Sunderland and its surrounding areas, Atlas aims to promote the many benefits of expressive and performing arts, while helping to combat isolation.

Over 100 people take part in its sessions every week, from baby and children’s drama classes to adult workshops, professional masterclasses and introductory workshops, and Holly is confident that, as word continues to spread, more will follow.

Holly Kneller, Director of Atlas Theatre Company CIC with children from Redby Academy

She said: “Atlas Theatre Company CIC is like a creative family full of personalities and varying experience, all coming together to explore creativity.

“Working with community groups, schools and organisations across the city, we are on a mission to ensure the arts are for everyone.

“Whether you’re a seasoned performer, an enthusiastic beginner, or someone who simply wants to connect through creativity, we have something for everyone, providing people of all ages and demographics with a platform to shine.”

Holly, 31, began hosting drama sessions and workshops while studying performing arts at the University of Sunderland to help students express their creativity through theatre.

With encouragement from the performing arts department, she set up a successful theatre society which attracted a range of participants, from those studying creative arts to those who had never performed before.

Holly continued running the sessions for eight years after graduating, however she is now embarking on a whole new challenge, as she looks to take the concept into the community.

She added: “As a society we could not operate as a business, we could not hold a bank account and all of our insurance and legal aspects were through the University.

“This meant we couldn’t grow beyond being a university society and had no formal set up, however the North East BIC really helped us understand which avenues we could explore. This time last year we had 22 university students in a society, this week we have engaged 126 people in creative arts of all ages, 81 of those being children who have accessed it for free through fundraising.

“I had years of experience working in creative arts but none in business. I knew I had lots of knowledge gaps to fill and after speaking with the University of Sunderland Digital Incubator and the BIC, it was clear my aims aligned with the concept of a community interest company (CIC) – something I had never previously heard of, and so my journey to transition into social entrepreneurship began.”

By operating as a social enterprise and delivering services which benefit the community, it has not only secured Atlas’ future, but has also enabled it to tap into alternative funding streams.

“We’ve gone from just being a university society to becoming a company which serves the entire community,” she said.

“We’ve established a pre-school group, after-school clubs, an adult community group and a SEND Santa experience. We have also hosted masterclasses and workshops for adults including Oli Wareham, sound engineer on UK tours such as Rocky Horror, Lydia Gerrard West End’s Standby Glinda (Wicked) and Clive Kneller who recently was part of the Film adaptation of Wicked.

“We have worked with fantastic local organisations such as Sunderland BID, The Art Café and the Play Café and have had lots of local support from the likes of ArtyParti, Theatre Space NE and Xerosix Custom Clothing.

“However, the best is still yet to come. Over the coming years, our goal is to branch out and deliver sessions across the city, as well as launching new initiatives for people to participate in.

“Be it those for whom English is a second language, those with socioeconomic challenges or those who are hobbyists, we want to continue building on this foundation and help even more people realise the wonderful benefits of immersing yourself in world of performing arts.”

The BIC’s social enterprise support in Sunderland helps the development of the social economy within the city through the Wear Together Initiative, working with local residents and groups to start a social enterprise or co-operative and help the city’s social enterprises to develop and grow.

Anthony McDermott, social enterprise adviser at the BIC, said: “Holly’s passion and dedication to making theatre accessible to all is truly inspiring. Since being introduced through the University of Sunderland, I’ve had the privilege of seeing her unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds to engage with the arts. Her positivity and drive to support young people through creative expression is at the heart of everything she does.

“Atlas Theatre Company CIC is not just a theatre group - it’s a movement that brings people together, builds confidence, and enriches lives. Holly is a huge asset to Sunderland and the wider region, and a shining example of how social enterprise can create real, lasting impact”.

The Wear Together Initiative has received £312,000 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme which is managed in Sunderland by Sunderland City Council on behalf of the Sunderland Partnership.