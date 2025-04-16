Pulse Cashflow Finance successfully execute MBO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leadership team at Pulse Cashflow Finance have announced that they have successfully executed a management buyout (MBO).

Established in 2008, originating founder and Managing Director Toni Dare sold the business in November 2019 but stayed on as MD. Last year, the management team of Toni Dare and Martin Bennison – identified, proposed and seized the opportunity to execute an MBO from their parent.

As part of their acquisition strategy, they are delighted to have partnered with Arena Investors LP to support their ambitious future growth strategy and to take the business to the next level. As part of the move, the team have taken the opportunity to undertake a brand refresh to Pulse Finance which supports their future ambitions to offer a wider portfolio of finance solutions.

Managing Director Toni Dare, commented: “We are thrilled to have successfully completed the buyout - we have over 16 years’ experience of delivering exceptional tailored working capital solutions to SMEs blended with excellence in client service. We are benefiting from a committed partner and have plans to invest in the business in terms of strengthening both our team and our proposition.

"On behalf of Pulse Finance, we would like to thank our advisors - Noel Ruddy and Dawn Shadwell of Cripps and Mark Lucas and Calvin Bond of Quantuma for guiding us through this process to ensure a successful completion of the deal. From our clients and introducers perspective its business as usual, we are here, we are open, and we are hungry for business”.

Pulse Finance have in recent years, invested in expanding their portfolio of financial solutions to support UK business growth. The inclusion of Invoice Discounting and Trade Finance has complemented their Invoice Finance proposition. With scalable growth capital available, Pulse Finance are seeing an increased demand from a diverse range of clients looking for financial solutions to support their business operations.

The economy has been showing signs of recovery but there are challenges facing UK businesses from increased national insurance and payroll costs, high interest rates and ongoing concerns about inflation. Business owners need to be equipped to seize new business opportunities as they arise. With a wide range of scalable funding solutions available, businesses can be confident that they have access to the funds they need to grow as well as the continuing support of Pulse Finance.

As Martin Bennison, Sales and Marketing Director concluded “With strong funding lines in place we intend to enable more businesses than ever before to access the funding they need to make their plans a reality. We have earned a reputation for helping where others can’t because we treat each deal individually and focus on the quality of the debt as the basis of our funding decisions to deliver innovative working capital solutions. UK businesses are facing a bumpy road ahead and our promise is to work hard to support them to help their businesses prosper."