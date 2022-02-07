The proposals by Jomast Developments could see approximately 7,500sqm of industrial and warehouse space, a number of trade counter units, a 2,000sqm food store, food and drink facilities, and a petrol station built on a five-hectare site north of Deptford Terrace.

The former glassworks land is next to the new Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor (SSTC) and has been vacant for over 15 years.

The Sunderland Core Strategy and Development Plan features the site within the Deptford ‘Key Employment Area’, reflecting its prominent location and links to the A19, the newly opened SSTC dual carriageway and city centre.

Developers say more than 135 jobs could be created during the initial construction phase, followed by over 300 full-time roles. An impact assessment estimates the scheme could generate an uplift of £14.6million a year in economic output for the local area.

Consultant Lichfields is seeking the views of residents via a digital consultation, which will be live from February 9-25. A planning application is expected to follow later this spring.

Senior director of Lichfields Newcastle office Jonathan Wallace said the plans were expected to attract considerable interest from potential occupiers: “This is a positive development that will regenerate a key strategic location in Sunderland and bring an important site back into use. We will be consulting with local people, interested parties and stakeholders to showcase the many significant benefits the scheme will offer.

“We are seeing strong demand for commercial and industrial properties across the North East as companies look to develop their regional operations on the back of high-quality premises with excellent road links; which makes Deptford Terrace an attractive location.”

Adam Herald, Jomast’s development director, added: “This significant investment will see a big improvement for the area; creating new jobs, boosting the local economy and tapping into the potential that the new Strategic Transport Corridor is unlocking.

“We are keen to hear the views of as many people as possible, which will be considered in-depth before our final plans are submitted to the planning authority.”

To take part in the on-line consultation, visit www.deptford-development-sunderland.com.

