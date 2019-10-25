Property experts join us in quest to find the best in Sunderland business

Neil Hart from Bradley Hall.

Bradley Hall is one of many great sponsors of this year’s competition.

Despite the tough economic climate the firm has seen a 300% increase in activity which looks to continue into 2020.

Successful projects have included; supporting the East Sunniside Masterplan, providing a range of services including commercial agency and property management for Pennywell Shopping Centre and providing ongoing commercial agency highly anticipated STACK Seaburn.

Bradley Hall runs six offices in Alnwick, Morpeth, Hexham, Gosforth, Newcastle city centre, Durham and Sunderland.

Its team of 50 people offers services including commercial agency, building surveying, residential agency, land, and development.

Neil Hart, the group managing director for Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards for the third year running. The event and the activity running up to the awards evening highlight the fantastic achievements of Sunderland’s business community.

“Sunderland is a city reshaping and redefining itself through a £1.5bn programme of development, and we are incredibly proud to be playing a small part in that movement by providing property services to the city.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Corporate Social Responsibility Award. In this stressful economic climate, it is important for our communities to come together and support one another. The nominees have each shown an impressive dedication to CSR and we wish them all the best of luck in this category.”

Our thanks to go all our backers for helping to make this year’s competition a huge success.

Sunderland City Council is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.It is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.Other sponsors are Gentoo, BIC, Station Taxis, Northern Rail, Stagecoach, The Bid, Station Taxis, SAFC, Wilf Husband, Utility Alliance, Northern, Bradley Hall, Sunderland College and the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. We thank them all for their invaluable support.

The grand finale of this year’s competition is the finals which are still to come at the Stadium of Light in early November, and we’re ready to unveil some amazing Sunderland and County Durham winners who are really helping to put the area on the map.

After that, we will have a detailed supplement containing interviews and photographs of all of our winners.