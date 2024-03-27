Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Princess Royal was in Murton today (March 27) visiting staff at Power Roll, a green energy company which specialises in the production of low cost and flexible solar film to generate renewable energy.

During her visit, Princess Anne enjoyed a tour of the production plant to meet the team of almost 50 scientists, engineers and apprentices where she also saw the production of the solar film in operation.

Princess Anne unveiling a plaque to mark her visit to Power Roll.

The Princess also unveiled a plaque in recognition of her visit.

Speaking to the staff on the workshop floor she said: "I would like to thank you for my invitation here today.

"I've been looking forward to coming here as what you promise at Power Roll through this development is very effective lateral thinking in using other technologies which already existed to improve the offer of solar energy generation, which is a huge encouragement.

"Thank you so much to all of you because this is an interesting investment and I look forward to seeing the products you start to produce and I wish you all the best."

Princess Anne signing the visitors book alongside Power Roll CEO, Neil Spann.

After unveiling the plaque, the Princess Royal was presented with the gift of a solar panel by one of Power Roll's apprentice employees.

She quipped: "Will it be able to charge my phone as I'm driving around."

Princess Anne chatting to staff at Power Roll.

Joining the Princess on the tour was Power Roll's Chief Commercial Officer, Don Scott.

Don said: "We were delighted to welcome her Royal Highness, Princess Anne to Power Roll today. She visited to have a look at our factory in operation as we are doing some very innovative work in green technology and particularly in solar technology.

"It was wonderful to welcome her here."

Power Roll's Chief Commercial Officer, Don Scott.

Power Roll's lightweight and flexible silicon panels can potentially be used on rooftops, farm buildings and other surfaces which may not be able to take the weight of more traditional bulky panels.

With it's low cost and transportability, the company hopes the silicon rolls can be used to help make solar energy more accessible in developing countries as well as potentially providing emergency energy supplies in areas struck by natural disasters.