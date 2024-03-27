Princess Anne pays a Royal visit to staff at pioneering solar energy company Power Roll
The Princess Royal was in Murton today (March 27) visiting staff at Power Roll, a green energy company which specialises in the production of low cost and flexible solar film to generate renewable energy.
During her visit, Princess Anne enjoyed a tour of the production plant to meet the team of almost 50 scientists, engineers and apprentices where she also saw the production of the solar film in operation.
The Princess also unveiled a plaque in recognition of her visit.
Speaking to the staff on the workshop floor she said: "I would like to thank you for my invitation here today.
"I've been looking forward to coming here as what you promise at Power Roll through this development is very effective lateral thinking in using other technologies which already existed to improve the offer of solar energy generation, which is a huge encouragement.
"Thank you so much to all of you because this is an interesting investment and I look forward to seeing the products you start to produce and I wish you all the best."
After unveiling the plaque, the Princess Royal was presented with the gift of a solar panel by one of Power Roll's apprentice employees.
She quipped: "Will it be able to charge my phone as I'm driving around."
Joining the Princess on the tour was Power Roll's Chief Commercial Officer, Don Scott.
Don said: "We were delighted to welcome her Royal Highness, Princess Anne to Power Roll today. She visited to have a look at our factory in operation as we are doing some very innovative work in green technology and particularly in solar technology.
"It was wonderful to welcome her here."
Power Roll's lightweight and flexible silicon panels can potentially be used on rooftops, farm buildings and other surfaces which may not be able to take the weight of more traditional bulky panels.
With it's low cost and transportability, the company hopes the silicon rolls can be used to help make solar energy more accessible in developing countries as well as potentially providing emergency energy supplies in areas struck by natural disasters.
The company's CEO, Neil Spann, said: "Building on the rich history of energy production, deployment and research in the North East, Power Roll is tackling the climate challenge while grasping the opportunity of massively growing demand for clean energy. “By deploying a simple but brilliant idea, Power Roll’s Perovskite based solar film can eliminate the economic and physical limitations of current photovoltaic technologies. It also avoids increasing concerns around the security and ethics of the global supply chain for existing silicon solar panels. “As Her Royal Highness saw, we have proven the science and scalability of Power Roll’s technology at our Durham pilot facility. The next step is to build a first-of-a-kind commercial scale factory, with a target capacity of one million square meters of solar film per year, for which we have already identified a site here in the North East and are making good progress in raising the necessary investment.”
